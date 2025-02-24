92 combat engagements in 24 hours: Russians attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 92 combat engagements have taken place. In the Pokrovsk sector, Russians tried to break through the defense 27 times, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

The invaders carried out 53 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 73 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians engaged 1171 kamikaze drones and fired more than three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk, another firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks, three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions six times near the localities of Zelena Dolyna, Borivska Andriivka, Novolyubivka, Dibrova and Katerynivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one firefight was registered near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces ten times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near Toretsk and Krymske. Three firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians have tried to break through our defenses 27 times near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Tarasivka and Ulakly.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - 137 occupants were neutralized in this area today, 84 of them were irretrievably killed. In addition, 18 vehicles, two motorcycles, two UAV antennas, a communication antenna and a UAV control center were destroyed, and a mortar and two invaders' vehicles were significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipol sector, our troops repelled one attack near Novopil. Gulyaypole was hit by a guided missile attack.

In the Orikhivske direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked in the direction of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks towards Sadove.

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 11 assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions, launched 21 air strikes with 26 guided bombs and fired 329 artillery rounds, including 16 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Northern sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

