92 combat engagements in 24 hours: Russians attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk sector

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

92 combat engagements in 24 hours: Russians attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22810 views

Over the last day, 92 combat engagements took place, the hottest spot was in the Pokrovsk sector with 27 breakthrough attempts. The occupants carried out 53 air strikes and launched 1171 kamikaze drones across the territory of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, 92 combat engagements have taken place. In the Pokrovsk sector, Russians tried to break through the defense 27 times, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

The invaders carried out 53 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 73 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians engaged 1171 kamikaze drones and fired more than three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk, another firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks, three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions six times near the localities of Zelena Dolyna, Borivska Andriivka, Novolyubivka, Dibrova and Katerynivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one firefight was registered near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces ten times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near Toretsk and Krymske. Three firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians have tried to break through our defenses 27 times near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Tarasivka and Ulakly.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - 137 occupants were neutralized in this area today, 84 of them were irretrievably killed. In addition, 18 vehicles, two motorcycles, two UAV antennas, a communication antenna and a UAV control center were destroyed, and a mortar and two invaders' vehicles were significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipol sector, our troops repelled one attack near Novopil. Gulyaypole was hit by a guided missile attack.

In the Orikhivske direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked in the direction of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks towards Sadove.

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 11 assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions, launched 21 air strikes with 26 guided bombs and fired 329 artillery rounds, including 16 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Northern sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

More than a thousand occupants and 7 tanks: Ukrainian General Staff updates data on Russian losses at the front24.02.25, 07:55 • 40535 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising