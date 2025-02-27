90 out of 166 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 72 did not reach their targets
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 166 drones from different directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 90 Shahed attack UAVs and neutralized 72 imitator drones, and three regions were affected.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 166 drones overnight, shooting down 90 drones, 72 did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of February 27, the enemy attacked with 166 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 09.00, 90 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 72 hostile imitator UAVs - locally lost (no negative consequences)
As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions were reportedly affected.
Fire at an industrial enterprise and damaged houses: the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv region27.02.25, 08:58 • 21761 view