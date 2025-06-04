$41.640.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

90 million hryvnias of grant funds will go to the restoration of the Kyiv-Chop highway

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Ukraine, grant funds from the International Bank will be directed to the restoration of critical logistics infrastructure. In particular, the money will go to the reconstruction of the Kyiv-Chop highway.

90 million hryvnias of grant funds will go to the restoration of the Kyiv-Chop highway

In Ukraine, grant funds will be directed to "restoring critical logistics infrastructure," namely, the reconstruction of the Kyiv-Chop highway is planned.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

Funds from the grant received from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development under the Grant Agreement (Project "Restoration of Critical Logistics Infrastructure and Network Connection (RELINC)") between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development under a new budget program for the restoration of critical logistics infrastructure and network connection (RELINC) (key road connections) in the amount of UAH 90 million 454 thousand 847 (including consumption expenditures - UAH 26 million 864 thousand 222, development expenditures - UAH 63 million 590 thousand 625)

- the statement reads.

As clarified by People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, the survey of the main road network and the preparation of project documentation for the Kyiv-Chop highway are currently planned.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the EBRD allocated EUR 267 million in credit to the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine to repair the strategic highway connecting Kyiv with the country's western border.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Kyiv
