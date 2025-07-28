$41.780.01
90 battles at the front: more than half - in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat engagements have taken place at the front, more than half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy continues shelling border settlements and launching air strikes.

90 battles at the front: more than half - in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

90 battles have occurred at the front since the beginning of the current day, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 28, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 90

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop striking border settlements. The settlements of Arkhipivka, Chernihiv region; Tovstodubove, Yizdetske, Bila Bereza, Khodyne, Bobylivka, Myropilske, Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Huta, Malushyne and Stara Huta, Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 159 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Zeleny and Krasny Pershy.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 19 times today in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and towards Dronivka and Serebryanka. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near Hryhorivka and towards Vyyimka – all enemy attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 34 times today in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshche, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zeleny Kut, and Dachne. Battles are ongoing in seven locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temirivka. Five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time, but the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles and guided bombs on the settlements of Zaliznychne and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an attack in the area of Kamianka, and Novoandriivka came under air strikes from the invaders.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults.

Enemy losses: another thousand soldiers and 4 tanks per day28.07.25, 07:24 • 3584 views

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Tesla
