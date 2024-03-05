9 trains stopped near the Crimean bridge

Nine trains have been stopped near the Crimean bridge due to traffic blocking. This was reported by the carrier "Grand Service Express" in its telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

It is known that four trains from Crimea and five trains heading to the peninsula were stopped.

Train traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked. The following trains are currently stopped in the area of the Crimean Bridge: No. 068, 426, 147, 316, 425, 173, 028, 092 (Moscow - Sevastopol) and No. 092 (Sevastopol - Moscow) the statement said.

The carrier emphasized that the trains will start running as soon as it is allowed.

The Crimean bridge is periodically blocked, including due to attempts to attack Crimea or the bridge itself.

