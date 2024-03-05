A railway station was shelled in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The Glushkovo railway station in the Kursk region of Russia was shelled, damaging power lines and leaving the station and the nearby village without electricity.
Russia reported the shelling of the Glushkovo railway station in Kursk. This was reported by Governor Roman Starovoit, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the Glushkovo railway station came under fire. A total of 9 arrivals were counted.
As a result, a fire broke out and was extinguished. Power lines were also damaged. Glushkove station and the village of Kulbaki were left without power.
As soon as it is safe, Russian emergency crews will begin restoration.
Russia traditionally blamed Ukraine for the attack.
