In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A railway station was shelled in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

The Glushkovo railway station in the Kursk region of Russia was shelled, damaging power lines and leaving the station and the nearby village without electricity.

A railway station was shelled in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Russia reported the shelling of the Glushkovo railway station in Kursk. This was reported by Governor Roman Starovoit, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Glushkovo railway station came under fire. A total of 9 arrivals were counted.

As a result, a fire broke out and was extinguished. Power lines were also damaged. Glushkove station and the village of Kulbaki were left without power.

As soon as it is safe, Russian emergency crews will begin restoration.

Russia traditionally blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Russia reports shooting down three UAVs in Belgorod region05.03.24, 06:30 • 30183 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

