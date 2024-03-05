A railway station was shelled in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Russia reported the shelling of the Glushkovo railway station in Kursk. This was reported by Governor Roman Starovoit, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Glushkovo railway station came under fire. A total of 9 arrivals were counted.

As a result, a fire broke out and was extinguished. Power lines were also damaged. Glushkove station and the village of Kulbaki were left without power.

As soon as it is safe, Russian emergency crews will begin restoration.

Russia traditionally blamed Ukraine for the attack.

