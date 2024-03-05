Russia reports shooting down three UAVs in Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense forces report shooting down three Ukrainian drones overnight in the Belgorod region near Ukraine.
In Russia, air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian UAVs overnight in the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that three aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed last night.
Traditionally, Russia blames Ukraine for the attack.
