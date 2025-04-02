Nine people, including 3 children, have been injured in a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 9424 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97106 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 161523 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102141 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338327 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171502 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143537 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195735 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124209 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108044 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 132954 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 42936 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154024 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33381 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79022 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 9424 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79109 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 97106 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 161523 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154095 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19045 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 20916 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33447 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43001 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133016 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Nine people, including 3 children, have been injured in a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6729 views

As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 9 people were injured, including three children. Houses and businesses were damaged in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

Nine people, including 3 children, have been injured in a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown

The number of victims of another massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv has increased to 9 people, including 3 children, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 2, from 00:20 to 1:00, Russian troops carried out a large-scale attack with strike drones on Kharkiv. The enemy targeted the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.

According to the regional police, more than ten explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

"Nine civilians, including a 9-month-old and a 7-year-old boy, as well as a 16-year-old girl, suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.

As indicated, buildings and warehouses of civilian enterprises, more than 10 private residential buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers eliminated fires on the territory of two private enterprises in Kharkiv, where production buildings with a total area of 1870 square meters were burning.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, in addition to Kharkiv, the enemy also attacked 5 districts of the region last day:

  • 01:33 - Kharkiv. A "Shahed"-type UAV hit the garden of a private house. The roof and windows of a private house were damaged, as well as an outbuilding and a car. A 48-year-old woman was injured. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction;
    • 00:51 - Kharkiv. Windows and doors were blown out as a result of the explosion. A 40-year-old woman and a 9-month-old child were injured. They suffered an acute stress reaction;
      • 00:28 - Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of the production building were on fire on an area of 800 square meters. 20 households located near the production buildings were damaged;
        • 00:28 - Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, the roof of the production building was on fire on a preliminary area of 1000 square meters, and equipment was on fire in the workshop on an area of 70 square meters;
          • 23:35 - Lozova district, Zlatopil. As a result of the fall of a "Shahed"-type UAV on an open area, debris of the UAV was burning on an area of 2 square meters. Windows were damaged in 2 private houses;
            • 18:29 - Russian aviation launched strikes with three KABs on the outskirts of the villages of Udy, Duvanka and Baranivka, Bohodukhiv district;
              • 14:44 - Kharkiv district. Prudyanka village. Shelling from MLRS. Hit in the garden, as a result of which the glazing of windows of a private house was damaged;
                • 14:44 - Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka village. The house was on fire after the shelling;
                  • 12:28 - Chuhuiv district, Velyka Babka village. A UAV of an unknown type was found in an open area in the field.

                    Russia attacked Ukraine again at night with "Shaheds": 41 out of 74 were shot down, 20 did not reach their targets02.04.25, 09:15 • 6713 views

                    Julia Shramko

                    Julia Shramko

                    War
                    Kharkiv
                    Bitcoin
                    $82,088.70
                    Золото
                    $3,131.90
                    Tesla
                    $269.16
                    Brent
                    $70.10
                    S&P 500
                    $5,438.02
                    Газ TTF
                    $39.20
                    Ethereum
                    $1,788.59