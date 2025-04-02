Nine people, including 3 children, have been injured in a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 9 people were injured, including three children. Houses and businesses were damaged in the Kholodnohirskyi district.
The number of victims of another massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv has increased to 9 people, including 3 children, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.
Details
According to the investigation, on April 2, from 00:20 to 1:00, Russian troops carried out a large-scale attack with strike drones on Kharkiv. The enemy targeted the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.
According to the regional police, more than ten explosions were heard in Kharkiv.
"Nine civilians, including a 9-month-old and a 7-year-old boy, as well as a 16-year-old girl, suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.
As indicated, buildings and warehouses of civilian enterprises, more than 10 private residential buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.
According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers eliminated fires on the territory of two private enterprises in Kharkiv, where production buildings with a total area of 1870 square meters were burning.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, in addition to Kharkiv, the enemy also attacked 5 districts of the region last day:
- 01:33 - Kharkiv. A "Shahed"-type UAV hit the garden of a private house. The roof and windows of a private house were damaged, as well as an outbuilding and a car. A 48-year-old woman was injured. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction;
- 00:51 - Kharkiv. Windows and doors were blown out as a result of the explosion. A 40-year-old woman and a 9-month-old child were injured. They suffered an acute stress reaction;
- 00:28 - Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of the production building were on fire on an area of 800 square meters. 20 households located near the production buildings were damaged;
- 00:28 - Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, the roof of the production building was on fire on a preliminary area of 1000 square meters, and equipment was on fire in the workshop on an area of 70 square meters;
- 23:35 - Lozova district, Zlatopil. As a result of the fall of a "Shahed"-type UAV on an open area, debris of the UAV was burning on an area of 2 square meters. Windows were damaged in 2 private houses;
- 18:29 - Russian aviation launched strikes with three KABs on the outskirts of the villages of Udy, Duvanka and Baranivka, Bohodukhiv district;
- 14:44 - Kharkiv district. Prudyanka village. Shelling from MLRS. Hit in the garden, as a result of which the glazing of windows of a private house was damaged;
- 14:44 - Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka village. The house was on fire after the shelling;
- 12:28 - Chuhuiv district, Velyka Babka village. A UAV of an unknown type was found in an open area in the field.
