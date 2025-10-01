$41.320.16
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4456 views

In Odesa, the consequences of the bad weather, which led to the death of 9 people, including a child, have been eliminated for almost a day. Rescuers saved 362 people and evacuated 227 vehicles, while a two-month norm of precipitation in seven hours caused flooding and damage to infrastructure.

9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child

In Odesa and Odesa district, the consequences of bad weather have been eliminated for almost a day, 9 people died, including a child, pumping stations were flooded, traffic was restricted and public transport movement was changed, the State Emergency Service and Odesa City Council reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"For almost a day, rescuers have been eliminating the consequences of bad weather in Odesa and Odesa district," the State Emergency Service reported.

Currently, 9 people are known to have died, including 1 child

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Throughout the night, rescuers, as indicated, helped evacuate people from water traps, remove cars, pump water out of buildings, and search for a missing girl, who was found at 7 a.m. A psychologist from the State Emergency Service worked at the search site.

In total, 362 people were rescued and 227 vehicles were evacuated.

According to the Odesa City Council, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in Odesa within seven hours. This caused flooding of a number of streets, as well as damage to communal infrastructure. In addition to accidents on pipelines, currently, due to anomalous precipitation, two sewage pumping stations are flooded.

One of the facilities in the Peresyp area experienced an emergency power outage, which specialists are eliminating. The station and generators were flooded by a powerful stream of water, due to which the operation of pumping equipment is temporarily impossible. Due to the shutdown of the pumping stations of LLC "Infoksvodokanal", traffic through Peresyp is currently impossible.

Also, due to flooding by surface storm drains, the operation of the sewage pumping station in the Chubaivka area has been suspended.

Specialists, together with energy workers, are currently taking measures to restore power supply and the operation of pumping equipment.

In Odesa, due to an emergency situation and traffic blocking at the intersection of Lyustdorfska Road and Levytana Street from October 1 until the completion of repair work, the routes of bus routes No. 7, 127, 146, 150, 185, 221 are changing.

According to the State Emergency Service, work is ongoing.

Julia Shramko

