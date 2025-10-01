In Odesa, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in just 7 hours: residents are asked to stay home

$41.320.16
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 17503 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 34066 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 31785 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 42068 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 67561 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33421 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27331 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 24067 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21746 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
Four EU countries paid Russia more for gas than they gave Kyiv - Greenpeace
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your health
The enemy launched four strikes on Kharkiv, explosions are heard in the city - mayor
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the city
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 34069 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 22753 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 67563 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 79590 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 171471 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Yermak
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Odesa
Dnipro
United States
Poland
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
Pantsir missile system
Spotify

In Odesa, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in just 7 hours: residents are asked to stay home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In Odesa, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in seven hours, causing a difficult flooding situation. The city authorities urge residents to refrain from moving around the city and to organize remote work.

In Odesa, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in just 7 hours: residents are asked to stay home

Due to prolonged rains and expected strengthening of the wind, the situation in Odesa remains difficult. In 7 hours, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa City Council.

Details

The rain in the city does not stop, and at night, strengthening winds are forecast, which may lead to falling trees and branches due to oversaturated soil. According to preliminary data, in just seven hours, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in Odesa, and no storm sewer system can withstand such a load.

The mayor's office emphasized that the situation is difficult but controlled. Utility services are working in an enhanced mode - water is being pumped out, storm drains are being cleaned, and streets are being cleared. Free access to the roadway is necessary for effective traffic restoration.

Odesa City Hall urges residents to refrain from moving around the city in the first half of the day without urgent need, especially by car. We appeal to the heads of enterprises and institutions - if possible, organize remote work for personnel.

- the post says.

In schools, learning is temporarily conducted remotely, duty classes are working, and duty groups are also open in kindergartens.

Recall

In Odesa, 1.5 months' worth of precipitation was recorded, which led to the suspension of electric transport and traffic restrictions. Utility services, volunteers, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of bad weather.

Also, due to flooded streets, temporary traffic restrictions have been introduced. Some parts of the city are completely blocked, and traffic is difficult in others.

Bad weather in Odesa: classes, groups, and shelters flooded in some schools, students switch to distance learning30.09.25, 19:59 • 2150 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyEventsUNN-OdesaWeather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Odesa