In Odesa, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in just 7 hours: residents are asked to stay home

Due to prolonged rains and expected strengthening of the wind, the situation in Odesa remains difficult. In 7 hours, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa City Council.

Details

The rain in the city does not stop, and at night, strengthening winds are forecast, which may lead to falling trees and branches due to oversaturated soil. According to preliminary data, in just seven hours, almost two months' worth of precipitation fell in Odesa, and no storm sewer system can withstand such a load.

The mayor's office emphasized that the situation is difficult but controlled. Utility services are working in an enhanced mode - water is being pumped out, storm drains are being cleaned, and streets are being cleared. Free access to the roadway is necessary for effective traffic restoration.

Odesa City Hall urges residents to refrain from moving around the city in the first half of the day without urgent need, especially by car. We appeal to the heads of enterprises and institutions - if possible, organize remote work for personnel. - the post says.

In schools, learning is temporarily conducted remotely, duty classes are working, and duty groups are also open in kindergartens.

Recall

In Odesa, 1.5 months' worth of precipitation was recorded, which led to the suspension of electric transport and traffic restrictions. Utility services, volunteers, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of bad weather.

Also, due to flooded streets, temporary traffic restrictions have been introduced. Some parts of the city are completely blocked, and traffic is difficult in others.

