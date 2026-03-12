85 Ukrainian educational centers verified abroad in 29 countries - Ministry of Education and Science

The Ministry of Education has verified 85 Ukrainian educational centers in 29 countries around the world, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced on social media, writes UNN.

Details

The Minister noted that Ukrainian educators who are currently teaching our children abroad are performing a crucial mission: "they maintain the connection of generations with home and ensure the continuity of Ukrainian education in various parts of the world."

"It is important for the state that this work is visible, recognized, and socially protected. That is why the Ministry of Education and Science team is consistently working on verifying Ukrainian Saturday and Sunday schools abroad to guarantee the quality of children's education and official recognition of its results. Currently, more than 85 verified centers are operating in 29 countries around the world," Lisovyi said.

An important step to support educators abroad, according to him, was taken at the end of 2025: "the pedagogical experience of teachers from such schools is credited upon their return to Ukraine if there is documented workload of at least 180 hours per year."

