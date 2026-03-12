85 Ukrainian educational centers verified abroad in 29 countries - Ministry of Education and Science

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 13789 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 32784 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 34177 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 29628 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 36745 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 33758 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39034 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34838 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 45149 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121474 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
0m/s
66%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying about the visit of the Hungarian delegation to UkrainePhotoMarch 11, 09:28 PM • 7562 views
Oslo police arrested three brothers on suspicion of bombing near the US embassyMarch 11, 09:45 PM • 7016 views
Steve Witkoff confirmed another meeting with the Russian delegation in FloridaMarch 11, 10:54 PM • 18232 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 14420 views
The defeat of Russian diplomacy and the reliance on terror became the main outcome of the year after the peace initiatives in Jeddah – SybihaMarch 11, 11:20 PM • 10830 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 23317 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 28368 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 32510 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 63796 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 69383 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Ali Khamenei
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 14598 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 14498 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 14675 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 16898 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 29290 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

85 Ukrainian educational centers verified abroad in 29 countries - Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The Ministry of Education has confirmed the status of 85 schools abroad. Teachers of these institutions will have their experience credited upon returning to Ukraine under certain conditions.

85 Ukrainian educational centers verified abroad in 29 countries - Ministry of Education and Science

The Ministry of Education has verified 85 Ukrainian educational centers in 29 countries around the world, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced on social media, writes UNN.

Details

The Minister noted that Ukrainian educators who are currently teaching our children abroad are performing a crucial mission: "they maintain the connection of generations with home and ensure the continuity of Ukrainian education in various parts of the world."

"It is important for the state that this work is visible, recognized, and socially protected. That is why the Ministry of Education and Science team is consistently working on verifying Ukrainian Saturday and Sunday schools abroad to guarantee the quality of children's education and official recognition of its results. Currently, more than 85 verified centers are operating in 29 countries around the world," Lisovyi said.

An important step to support educators abroad, according to him, was taken at the end of 2025: "the pedagogical experience of teachers from such schools is credited upon their return to Ukraine if there is documented workload of at least 180 hours per year."

NMT-2026 registration started just 55 seconds after launch - most through "Diia", 17% abroad06.03.26, 09:53 • 3710 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEducation
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine