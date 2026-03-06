NMT-2026 registration started just 55 seconds after launch - most through "Diia", 17% abroad

In one day since the start of registration for participation in the national multi-subject test (NMT), 34,842 applicants have created a personal account, with two-thirds doing so through "Diia", and almost 17% from abroad. The first applicant created their account 55 seconds after registration began, reported Serhiy Babak, head of the parliamentary education committee and MP, writes UNN.

Details

"The first applicant created a personal NMT participant account just 55 seconds after registration started," Babak wrote on social media.

According to him, as of 8 AM today, there are good indicators:

34,842 applicants already have active NMT participant accounts;

of these, 23,451 were created through "Diia".

"As we can see, every year more and more applicants choose to register through the 'Diia' application. This is a clear signal that education and technology are moving in parallel today. The system is gradually becoming simpler, faster, and more understandable for young people. This is precisely the direction in which modern educational infrastructure should develop," the MP noted.

Also, according to him, registration outside Ukraine is actively ongoing:

5,867 applicants have already chosen a location abroad to take the NMT.

Addition

Registration for NMT-2026 started on March 5. Registration for the main NMT session is open until April 2 inclusive. If necessary, changes can be made in the personal account until April 7. Registration for the additional NMT session will take place from May 11-16.

