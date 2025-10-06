83 out of 116 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

83 out of 116 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 6 (from 8:00 PM on October 5), the enemy attacked with 116 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, - Russia, as well as from Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 AM, air defense shot down/suppressed 83 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"30 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations. The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Do not ignore air raid sirens. Follow safety rules!" - stated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the Pokrovsk direction - up to a quarter of all battles in 24 hours: map from the General Staff