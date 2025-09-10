82 clashes at the front: the enemy actively attacks in the Pokrovsk and other directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front is 82. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and a number of other directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks today, with four combat engagements still ongoing.

The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping eighteen guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 118 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and Otradnoye.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Myrny and Borivska Andriivka, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and Shandryholove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units tried to advance six times on our troops' positions in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyyimka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the area of Maiske and in the directions of Stupochky and Predtechyne, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense seven times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, and Poltavka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Fyliya, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Olhivske, Novoivanivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once in the Bilohirya area. Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions once in the Plavni area, and was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Antonivka and Sadove.

Russian army losses since the beginning of the year reach almost 300,000 people - Syrskyi