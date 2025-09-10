$41.120.13
01:15 PM • 2490 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 9504 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 13947 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 37878 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 57393 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 49134 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 30749 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 35138 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 23784 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 49877 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
82 clashes at the front: the enemy actively attacks in the Pokrovsk and other directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

82 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and other directions. The occupiers launched 8 air strikes, dropping 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 118 shellings.

82 clashes at the front: the enemy actively attacks in the Pokrovsk and other directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front is 82. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and a number of other directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks today, with four combat engagements still ongoing.

The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping eighteen guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 118 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and Otradnoye.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Myrny and Borivska Andriivka, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and Shandryholove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units tried to advance six times on our troops' positions in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyyimka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the area of Maiske and in the directions of Stupochky and Predtechyne, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense seven times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, and Poltavka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Fyliya, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Olhivske, Novoivanivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once in the Bilohirya area. Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions once in the Plavni area, and was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Antonivka and Sadove.

Russian army losses since the beginning of the year reach almost 300,000 people - Syrskyi10.09.25, 04:32 • 4542 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine