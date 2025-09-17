$41.230.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

8,000 dollars for illegal crossing: an attempt to bribe a border guard exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Border guards and the National Police of Rivne region detained individuals who tried to smuggle a man into the EU and offered a bribe to a serviceman. The detention took place during the transfer of 4,000 US dollars, and the suspects have been notified of suspicion.

8,000 dollars for illegal crossing: an attempt to bribe a border guard exposed

Border guards, together with the National Police of Rivne region, detained criminals who tried to transport a man to the European Union and bribe a serviceman who refused and immediately informed the command. Proceedings have been initiated, and suspects have been notified. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to UNN.

Details

Operational officers of the internal and own security department of the 9th border detachment prevented the illegal transfer of a violator to an EU country.

One of the criminals tried to bribe a border guard and offered to assist in transporting his comrade across the border. The serviceman acted principledly and immediately informed the command.

- the post says.

The offenders were detained during the transfer of the first part of the promised funds - in the amount of 4 thousand US dollars. Documents and other evidence of illegal activity were also seized at the scene.

It is noted that the measures were carried out jointly with the National Police of Rivne region with the силової support of the special unit "Dozor". Procedural guidance is provided by the Rivne Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

"The detained persons have been notified of suspicion," the SBGS reported.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained a border guard while receiving a bribe. The man, for money ranging from 2 to 5 thousand dollars, helped transporters of conscripts by providing them with information on the movement of border patrols and the location of video surveillance equipment in his unit's area.

