80 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian troops repel 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 assault and offensive attacks, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day... the enemy has launched one missile and 43 air strikes using two missiles and 53 combat aircraft, 1128 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over four thousand times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons. - the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled one attack by Russian invaders near Vovchansk, another firefight is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the town of Zolochiv.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried five times to force our units out of their positions near Zahryzove. One firefight is ongoing.

The enemy attacked seven times in the Liman sector, trying to advance near Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Terny, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy. Two firefights have taken place so far. At the same time, the enemy's aviation struck the village of Borova.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Vasyukivka. Chasiv Yar and Kostyantynivka came under enemy air strikes today.

The enemy tried to break into our defense nine times in the Toretsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka, and seven more attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. During the day, our defenders repelled 29 enemy assault and offensive actions. The Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pishchane, Serhiivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Udachne, Nadiyivka and Molodetske. The localities of Hrodivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad and Novooleksandrivka were hit by air strikes.

According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 245 people, 101 of whom were irretrievably wounded. Seven vehicles, a cannon, an infantry fighting vehicle, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system and two motorcycles were destroyed. In addition, a tank, a heavy flamethrower system TOS-2 "Tosochka", a cannon and an occupant vehicle were damaged.

Five enemy attacks were stopped in the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kostyantynopil and Burlatske.

In the Gulyaypole sector, Novopil and Gulyaypole were hit by air strikes with unguided missiles.

Three hostile attacks are still ongoing near Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky in the Orikhivsk sector.

Fourteen combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today , in addition, the enemy launched 17 air strikes (24 combat aircraft) and made 368 artillery attacks (three of them from multiple rocket launchers).

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions on the Siverskyi and Prydniprovskyi directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1280 occupants