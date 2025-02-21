80 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian troops repel 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 4806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 8115 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101672 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81550 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110599 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143836 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115049 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167596 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122278 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91333 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76392 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30638 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58374 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100195 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 4806 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143836 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134976 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167596 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3887 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130329 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132343 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161052 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140598 views
Actual
80 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian troops repel 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

80 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian troops repel 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58924 views

Russian troops made 80 attempts to attack Ukrainian positions, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovske sector. The enemy launched 43 air strikes and over 4000 shelling attacks, losing 1280 occupants per day.

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 assault and offensive attacks, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day... the enemy has launched one missile and 43 air strikes using two missiles and 53 combat aircraft, 1128 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over four thousand times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled one attack by Russian invaders near Vovchansk, another firefight is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the town of Zolochiv.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried five times to force our units out of their positions near Zahryzove. One firefight is ongoing.

The enemy attacked seven times in the Liman sector, trying to advance near Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Terny, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy. Two firefights have taken place so far. At the same time, the enemy's aviation struck the village of Borova.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Vasyukivka. Chasiv Yar and Kostyantynivka came under enemy air strikes today.

The enemy tried to break into our defense nine times in the Toretsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka, and seven more attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. During the day, our defenders repelled 29 enemy assault and offensive actions. The Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pishchane, Serhiivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Udachne, Nadiyivka and Molodetske. The localities of Hrodivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad and Novooleksandrivka were hit by air strikes.

According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 245 people, 101 of whom were irretrievably wounded. Seven vehicles, a cannon, an infantry fighting vehicle, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system and two motorcycles were destroyed. In addition, a tank, a heavy flamethrower system TOS-2 "Tosochka", a cannon and an occupant vehicle were damaged.

Five enemy attacks were stopped in the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kostyantynopil and Burlatske.

In the Gulyaypole sector, Novopil and Gulyaypole were hit by air strikes with unguided missiles.

Three hostile attacks are still ongoing near Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky in the Orikhivsk sector.

Fourteen combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today , in addition, the enemy launched 17 air strikes (24 combat aircraft) and made 368 artillery attacks (three of them from multiple rocket launchers).

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions on the Siverskyi and Prydniprovskyi directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1280 occupants21.02.25, 07:25 • 27102 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

80 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian troops repel 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector | УНН