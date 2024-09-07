8 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks, logistics infrastructure damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled 4 districts of Kharkiv region. Eight people were injured, including two children. Private houses, logistics infrastructure, cars were damaged, and fires broke out in open areas.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled four districts over the past day, 8 people were reported injured, including two children, a logistics infrastructure facility was damaged in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, and no enemy attacks on Kharkiv were recorded over the day, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniehubov, wrote in Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Syniehubov, the situation with shelling in Kharkiv region over the past day is as follows:
- No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded over the day.
- 07-35, 07-58, Kharkiv district, town Liubotyn. As a result of the shelling, private houses, window glazing and roofs, and cars were damaged. Six victims, including a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, were lightly injured.
- 09-08, Kharkiv district, Solonytsivka community. As a result of the shelling the grass of 500 square meters was burning. a car was damaged. A 46-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized in a medical institution.
- 09-55, Kupyansk district, village Kivsharivka. As a result of the shelling the grass and coniferous litter of 800 square meters burned.
- Around 10 o'clock, Kupyansk district, village Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. The shelling damaged a logistics infrastructure facility.
- 11-30, Izium district, Borova village. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 1 hectare.
- 12-25, Kupyansk district, town Kupyansk. An 88-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling.
- Around 13:00, Kharkiv district, Derhachi community. The enemy shelling damaged the cars. There were no casualties.
- 14-03, Chuhuiv district, village Losivka, open area. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on 900 square meters
- 17-20, Kupyansk district, Kolodyazne village, open area. As a result of the shelling, grass on 2 hectares and two outbuildings burned.
- 17-40, Kupyansk district, village Kivsharivka. As a result of the shelling the coniferous litter of 700 square meters burned.
- 17-45, Kupyansk district, Novoosynove village. The shelling damaged a private house.
Kharkiv police released photos of the aftermath of enemy attacks.
In addition, around 8 p.m., a 24-year-old man exploded on an unknown explosive device in a forest belt near the town of Izyum and was hospitalized, the RMA head noted.
"115 families have been resettled in the village of Studenok (after a large-scale fire - ed.). Another 15 families moved to other settlements. Power company specialists have connected 12 damaged houses to the electricity supply. The Red Cross Society has provided beds, mattresses, linens and utensils for the victims. Residents continue to be provided with hot lunches," Sinegubov wrote.
