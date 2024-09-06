The fire destroyed more than 5 thousand hectares: emergency workers localized a large-scale forest fire in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
The fire destroyed more than 5 thousand hectares: emergency workers localized a large-scale forest fire in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13856 views

Emergency workers localized the fire in two regions. The fire destroyed 302 households, injuring 3 local residents and 4 rescuers.

Emergency responders have managed to localize a large-scale forest fire that is raging in two regions of Ukraine. In total, the fire has covered an area of more than 5,000 hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. This was stated by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details [1

In particular, on the territory  of the Holy Mountains National Park, the fire is localized over an area of 6,000 hectares.

The elimination of individual foci of forest litter smoldering over an area of 130 hectares continues, but no fire spread is observed. The operational situation is being monitored to prevent re-ignition 

- summarized in the SES. 

A fire has also been localized near the village of Studenok in the Oskil community of Kharkiv region over an area of 1650 hectares.

In total, the fire covered an area of more than 5,000 hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Destroyed 302 households and injured 3 local residents

- the emergency workers said. 

AddendumAddendum

In addition, four firefighters of the Kharkiv garrison of the State Emergency Service were injured as a result of the detonation of explosive devices left by the enemy after the de-occupation of the region.

The State Emergency Service said that the forces and means of the Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Donetsk, Luhansk and Cherkasy garrisons of the State Emergency Service were involved in the elimination of the fire .

A total of 71 units of main and auxiliary equipment, a fire train and 245 rescuers.

Recall

A large-scale forest fire covered about 5 thousand hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

