The fire destroyed more than 5 thousand hectares: emergency workers localized a large-scale forest fire in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Emergency responders have managed to localize a large-scale forest fire that is raging in two regions of Ukraine. In total, the fire has covered an area of more than 5,000 hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. This was stated by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

In particular, on the territory of the Holy Mountains National Park, the fire is localized over an area of 6,000 hectares.

The elimination of individual foci of forest litter smoldering over an area of 130 hectares continues, but no fire spread is observed. The operational situation is being monitored to prevent re-ignition - summarized in the SES.

A fire has also been localized near the village of Studenok in the Oskil community of Kharkiv region over an area of 1650 hectares.

In total, the fire covered an area of more than 5,000 hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Destroyed 302 households and injured 3 local residents - the emergency workers said.

In addition, four firefighters of the Kharkiv garrison of the State Emergency Service were injured as a result of the detonation of explosive devices left by the enemy after the de-occupation of the region.

The State Emergency Service said that the forces and means of the Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Donetsk, Luhansk and Cherkasy garrisons of the State Emergency Service were involved in the elimination of the fire .

A total of 71 units of main and auxiliary equipment, a fire train and 245 rescuers.

