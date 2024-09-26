ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
8 injured due to Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia: consequences shown

8 injured due to Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia: consequences shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15710 views

As a result of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia, 8 people were injured, including 1 child. 11 private houses and one three-story building were destroyed, an apartment building was damaged, and 18 people were evacuated.

As a result of an air strike by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, 8 people, including 1 child, have been injured, the National Police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 08:00, the total number of victims has increased to eight people," the National Police reported.

"The number of injured has increased to 8 people," the SES confirmed.

According to the State Emergency Service, 18 people were evacuated.

Addendum

According to the police, on September 25 in the evening, the occupiers carried out five air strikes (previously - with drones) on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of one of the strikes, an apartment building was damaged by a blast wave and debris. Another hit occurred near a private house.

According to the State Emergency Service, 11 private residential buildings and one three-story residential building were destroyed.

According to the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, enemy troops struck at residential buildings and the territory of an industrial enterprise.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising