77-year-old Ukrainian woman evacuated from occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on the successful evacuation of a 77-year-old woman from the occupied Crimea. Due to her advanced age and health condition, she needed urgent medical care, which she could not receive in the occupied territory.
A 77-year-old woman who needed urgent evacuation due to her health condition was returned from the temporarily occupied peninsula. This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.
Details
According to Lubinets, due to her advanced age and health condition, the Ukrainian woman needs constant medical care, which was not provided to her in the TOT.
For a long time, she had been helped by caring people, but after another long stay in the hospital, she needed urgent evacuation. The woman's relatives turned to the Ombudsman's Office
According to him, the Ukrainian woman was returned thanks to joint efforts with partner organizations.
The woman was provided with medical support all the way: a medical worker was constantly with her, and an ambulance was waiting for her after she crossed the border. The medical staff examined her and accompanied her to the city of Uzhhorod, where she was reunited with her family.
Addendum Addendum
If you or your loved ones need assistance in evacuating from the temporarily occupied territory, please contact the Ombudsman's Office:
- at 21/8 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01008;
- by e-mail: [email protected];
- by phone numbers: 0 800 501 720; 044 299 74 08.
Another 10 Ukrainian children returned home - OP27.09.24, 19:10 • 19722 views