77 combat engagements took place on the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place on the front line, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy attacks and holding their positions along the entire front line.

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy's high activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Twenty-nine times today, clashes of varying intensity began. This was reported in the operational information from the General Staff as of 16:00 on 21.06.2025, writes UNN.

During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Yizdetske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Myropilske, Popivka, Prohres, Chuikivka, Vysokok, Malushyne, Luhivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Maryine in Sumy Oblast from the territory of the Russian Federation; Tymofiyivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv Oblast

- the message reads.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 152 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two aggressor attacks in the areas of Kamianka and towards Krasny Pershyi. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Komysarove.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the area of Holubivka, and another combat engagement near Zahryzove is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, 11 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Novy Myre, Karpivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Hryhorivka; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Yablunivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Twenty-nine times today, clashes of varying intensity began near the settlements of Myrni, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenskoye, Shevchenko, Udachne, Horikhove, Kotliarivka, in the direction of the settlements of Shakhovo, Novopavlivka, Oleksiyivka. Five battles are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Razine, Novoeconomichne, Sukhy Yar

- stated the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance four times in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Novoandreevka and Kamenske, additionally, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Lobkove and Stepnohirsk.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, but launched an air strike on the settlement of Kazatske, Kherson Oblast.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

