75 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 75. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 69 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, an enemy attack near the settlement of Vovchansk continues.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked six times today in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, and Torske. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attempt to advance towards the settlement of Yampil.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. The defense forces successfully repelled all ten enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times today in the areas of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and Dachne. Battles are still ongoing in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Hrushivske, Oleksiivka, Zaporizke, Berezove, Novomykolaivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Novohryhorivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of Poltavka. The settlements of Novopavlivka and Zaliznychne were subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv, Kramatorsk, and Kupyansk directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of Odradokamyanka.

