75 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
01:55 PM • 1058 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11138 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10481 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17278 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13360 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18752 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11963 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27752 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48470 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70002 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.8m/s
63%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 15969 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24670 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18475 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 15962 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11539 views
Publications
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11138 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 17278 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 16004 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18517 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 75050 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 558 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11569 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24699 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 28281 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 37803 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
E-6 Mercury

75 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

The total number of combat engagements along the front line is 75. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, having carried out 19 and 10 attacks, respectively.

75 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 75. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 69 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, an enemy attack near the settlement of Vovchansk continues.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked six times today in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, and Torske. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attempt to advance towards the settlement of Yampil.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. The defense forces successfully repelled all ten enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times today in the areas of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and Dachne. Battles are still ongoing in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Hrushivske, Oleksiivka, Zaporizke, Berezove, Novomykolaivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Novohryhorivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of Poltavka. The settlements of Novopavlivka and Zaliznychne were subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv, Kramatorsk, and Kupyansk directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of Odradokamyanka.

Russian army lost 1080 servicemen and 53 artillery systems in a day - General Staff29.09.25, 07:47 • 2982 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Ukraine