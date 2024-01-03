73-year-old woman dies of diphtheria in Kyiv region

A 73-year-old woman died of diphtheria in Kyiv region. This is the first fatal case of diphtheria in 2023, UNN reports with reference to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health.

In Kyiv region, a 73-year-old woman died of diphtheria. On December 29, 2023, the patient was hospitalized, but her life could not be saved due to prolonged self-medication and complications arising from the disease . - the statement said.

Doctors found that the deceased had not been vaccinated against diphtheria. It is also noted that this is the first fatal case of diphtheria in 2023.

Help

Diphtheria is an acute infectious disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets or through household items. The source of infection is a sick person or a carrier of the diphtheria bacillus Corynebacterium diphtheriae, which secrete toxigenic strains of the pathogen.

Among the most common manifestations of the disease:

sore throat;

fever, fever;

swelling of the oropharyngeal mucosa;

gray plaque on the tonsils, hoarseness of the voice;

swelling of the neck;

enlargement of the cervical and submandibular lymph nodes.

The disease can also cause complications, which include:

blockage of the airways;

infectious and toxic shock;

damage to the heart muscle (myocarditis);

lesions of the nervous system;

nephrosonephritis;

Lung infection (respiratory failure or pneumonia).

Dangerous complications can be prevented by vaccinating children according to the National Immunization Schedule and revaccinating adults every 10 years. Children should receive 6 diphtheria vaccinations: in the first 2, 4, 6, 18 months of life, and at 6 and 14 years of age.

Recall

Since the beginning of the current epidemic season in October, 1.7 million people in Ukraine have contracted SARS, influenza and COVID-19, 56% of whom are children. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, four fatalities due to influenza have been registered.