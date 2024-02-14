71 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 71 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 159 air strikes, fired 162 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Yampolivka in Donetsk and Bilohorivka in Luhansk regions.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria self-propelled artillery unit in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka and another 4 near Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation 27 times.

No enemy offensives were registered in the Novopavlivka sector.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks east of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful assault operations.

