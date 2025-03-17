7 fatal cases of influenza registered in Kyiv in a week
Kyiv • UNN
In the period from March 10 to March 16, 19,390 new cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded in Kyiv, which is 12.2% less than the previous week. 7 fatal cases of influenza complications were registered.
In Kyiv, from March 10 to 16, 19,390 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered. This is 2,704 people less than in the previous period. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration with reference to the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health," writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that the incidence rate is lower than the epidemic threshold by 17.7%. In general, doctors in the capital observe a decrease in the incidence rate by 12.2%.
The incidence rate among children changed from 12 206 to 11 099 (a decrease of 9.1%), and the incidence rate among adults — from 9888 to 8291 (a decrease of 16.2%). Children make up 57.2% of the total number, compared to 55.2% in the previous week. The incidence rate among schoolchildren decreased by 9% — 7050 students were ill.
Compared to the previous week, there is also a decrease in the number of hospitalizations among patients with influenza and ARVI. 554 people were treated in the capital's medical facilities, including 363 children.
29 people fell ill with COVID-19, including 6 children under 17 years of age. 5 people were hospitalized, including 2 children. There were no patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit. 7 deaths from influenza complications were registered last week
