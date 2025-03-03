68 MPs received suspicions over 8 years: what they are accused of
Kyiv • UNN
NABU reported 68 suspicions against current and former members of parliament from 2016 to 2024. Most of the suspicions (41) were announced in the last two years, with the main accusations being bribery and abuse of power.
In the period from 2016 to 2024, 68 current and former MPs were notified of suspicion, with 41 of them in the period from 2022 to 2024. This is reported by the NABU in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Typical crimes involving MPs:
- misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of official position;
- bribery;
- abuse of power;
- declaration of false information;
- illegal enrichment.
Remind
People's Deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of treason and illegal transportation of persons across the border, was included in the register of corrupt officials.
The SAP has initiated proceedings against MP Roman Kaptielov due to undeclared real estate of his family in Moscow. The case concerns the residence of his wife and children in the Russian Federation, as well as his wife's income from a Russian state institution.
On February 14, the court took into custody MP Viktor Bondar - one of the organizers of the seizure of over 140 million hryvnias during the procurement of cables by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".
In January, UNN reported that a suspicion was reported to the "curator" of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, MP of several convocations from the "Opposition Bloc" Vadym Novynsky. He is suspected of treason and inciting religious enmity and hatred.