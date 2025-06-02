66 Ukrainians rescued from occupied territories and Russia: details

In April-May 2025, 66 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories and the territory of Russia to the part of Ukraine controlled by Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Another 66 Ukrainian citizens were able to move from TOT and Russia to the territory of Ukraine controlled by Ukraine - wrote Lubinets.

Details

According to him, the relocation of Ukrainians became possible thanks to the coordinated work of the Office of the Ombudsman; state structures of Ukraine; humanitarian organizations; international partners.

"I emphasize that these citizens found themselves in conditions of systemic pressure, persecution and lack of access to basic rights. Some of them suffered physical and psychological violence, threats with weapons, torture, two people were illegally deported to the Russian Federation. Some of them remained in the TOT without documents, medical assistance or any support," said Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights.

According to him, among those rescued: a family that was subjected to searches, threats and seizure of property by the occupying forces; elderly people in critical condition (the oldest person is 0 96 years old); persons with disabilities and serious illnesses; citizens without legal status, forcibly displaced to the Russian Federation; people who were in isolation without valid documents.

After the relocation, citizens, according to his data, received temporary housing, financial support, legal, psychological and medical assistance.

Additionally

Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, called not to delay the return due to the risks associated with the new decree of the Russian Federation, which may become the basis for illegal detentions of Ukrainian citizens.

