Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia wants to map the TOT to consolidate control over the captured lands - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Russia plans to create a single map of agricultural land in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This is done to legitimize the annexation and expropriation of property.

Russia wants to map the TOT to consolidate control over the captured lands - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia, in order to consolidate control over the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and create a legal basis for the expropriation of Ukrainian property, has launched a mapping initiative. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), reports UNN.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has announced a tender to create a single map of agricultural land for approximately $4.89 million.

The project is aimed at formalizing the annexation, in particular through the administrative integration of the occupied regions into the Russian Federation's cadastral registration system. At the same time, public registers of Rosreestr still do not reflect these territories, and new cadastral districts have not been created for them

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the documentation provides for the use of data up to 2002 - the period before the start of land reform in Ukraine.

Modern information is considered "undesirable" due to changes in the structure of ownership and boundaries of plots. The Kremlin blatantly ignores Ukrainian legislation, using manipulative statistics to justify the export of grain and other resources

- reports the Foreign Intelligence Service.

"This initiative is another step towards legitimizing the occupation and an attempt to give criminal actions a pseudo-legal form," the FIS added.

Recall

The Russians in the TOT are creating commissions to monitor the use of land by farmers. The commissions decide what to sow, the products are confiscated at reduced prices, and the profits go to the Gauleiters.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarAgronomy news
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
