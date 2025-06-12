64% of Ukrainians consider Europe a reliable partner, while only 32% think the same about the United States
Kyiv • UNN
According to a survey by KIIS, most Ukrainians consider the EU a reliable ally, while the US is perceived as a country that is tired of the war and puts pressure on Ukraine to make concessions.
Most Ukrainians consider Europe to be a reliable ally that seeks an end to the war acceptable to Ukraine. At the same time, only 32% of citizens perceive the United States as a reliable partner, according to UNN, citing a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.
Details
According to the results of an all-Ukrainian survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in May-June 2025, 64% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that the EU remains an ally that supports Ukraine in the war with Russia and does not put pressure on Kyiv to make concessions. At the same time, 24% disagree with this assessment.
As for the United States, there is a different trend: 58% of respondents believe that Washington is tired of the war, is weakening its support and is putting pressure on Ukraine to agree to compromises. Only 32% have a positive assessment of US policy.
Compared to March 2025, attitudes toward Europe have remained stable, while in the case of the United States, a slight improvement has been recorded, but the overall balance of perception remains negative.
Additionally
In addition to assessing the partnership, Ukrainians were also asked about their perception of Donald Trump. As of early June, 72% of respondents consider it negative for Ukraine that he is the President of the United States. Only 16% have a positive assessment of his role.
For comparison: in December 2024, more than half of those surveyed (54%) still had optimistic expectations from Trump's presidency, but already in March 2025, views changed dramatically, with 73% of Ukrainians calling it bad for the country.
Reference
The survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology using telephone interviews between May 15 and June 3, 2025. 2004 respondents were interviewed in the territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine. About 500 respondents answered questions about EU/US policy, the margin of error is no more than 5.8%.
