64% of Ukrainians consider Europe a reliable partner, while only 32% think the same about the United States

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
June 11, 04:32 PM

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM

“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes

Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 12, 01:42 AM

June 12, 02:02 AM

03:48 AM

04:46 AM

06:15 AM
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistants

June 11, 04:11 PM

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

June 11, 11:05 AM

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

June 11, 06:29 AM

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025

June 11, 03:50 PM

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM
64% of Ukrainians consider Europe a reliable partner, while only 32% think the same about the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

According to a survey by KIIS, most Ukrainians consider the EU a reliable ally, while the US is perceived as a country that is tired of the war and puts pressure on Ukraine to make concessions.

64% of Ukrainians consider Europe a reliable partner, while only 32% think the same about the United States

Most Ukrainians consider Europe to be a reliable ally that seeks an end to the war acceptable to Ukraine. At the same time, only 32% of citizens perceive the United States as a reliable partner, according to UNN, citing a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

According to the results of an all-Ukrainian survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in May-June 2025, 64% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that the EU remains an ally that supports Ukraine in the war with Russia and does not put pressure on Kyiv to make concessions. At the same time, 24% disagree with this assessment.

As for the United States, there is a different trend: 58% of respondents believe that Washington is tired of the war, is weakening its support and is putting pressure on Ukraine to agree to compromises. Only 32% have a positive assessment of US policy.

Compared to March 2025, attitudes toward Europe have remained stable, while in the case of the United States, a slight improvement has been recorded, but the overall balance of perception remains negative.

Additionally

In addition to assessing the partnership, Ukrainians were also asked about their perception of Donald Trump. As of early June, 72% of respondents consider it negative for Ukraine that he is the President of the United States. Only 16% have a positive assessment of his role.

For comparison: in December 2024, more than half of those surveyed (54%) still had optimistic expectations from Trump's presidency, but already in March 2025, views changed dramatically, with 73% of Ukrainians calling it bad for the country.

Reference

The survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology using telephone interviews between May 15 and June 3, 2025. 2004 respondents were interviewed in the territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine. About 500 respondents answered questions about EU/US policy, the margin of error is no more than 5.8%.

Number of Ukrainians who are ready to endure the war as long as necessary has increased - survey06.06.25, 14:17 • 2572 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Society Politics
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
