64 combat engagements registered in the frontline, 26 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on February 9, 64 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The defense forces repelled 22 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, 4 are still ongoing. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16.00 on 09.02.2025, UNN reports.

Russian artillery shelling affected the border areas of Ukrainian settlements, including Pokrovka, Novodmitrivka, Shevchenkove, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Klynova Novoselivka, Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv region; Bleshnya, Kostobobriv in Chernihiv region, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops near Vovchansk, another firefight is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Nesterne.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the areas of Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove four times during the day.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to six in the Liman sector. He attacked near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novosergiivka, Yampolivka and Novolyubivka. One firefight is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , our defenders repelled two occupants' attacks in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance five times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy started clashes of varying intensity 26 times. Our troops repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Four firefights are currently underway. The enemy dropped two bombs on Zvirove and Pokrovsk.

Fierce fighting continues in the Novopavlivka sector . Near Kostyantynopil, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks during the day, and two more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypole sector , Gulyaypole and Chervone were hit by UAVs, and Novosilka was hit by unguided aerial missiles.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the areas of Pyatikhatky and Kamianske were hit by NARs.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 invaders' attacks, and seven engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy made 233 artillery attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, - the General Staff added.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

