64 combat clashes at the front: the enemy is attacking in the Pokrovsky direction, fighting continues in the Kursk region

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15121 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104598 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167323 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105513 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342218 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173150 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144571 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196058 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124762 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108131 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
 m/s
56 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
64 combat clashes at the front: the enemy is attacking in the Pokrovsky direction, fighting continues in the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13711 views

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried 29 times to push back the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fighting continues in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Toretsk and other directions, as well as an operation in the Kursk region.

64 combat clashes at the front: the enemy is attacking in the Pokrovsky direction, fighting continues in the Kursk region

Currently, the total number of combat clashes on the front is 64. In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 29 attempts to push back Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Dvorichna once. The battle continues to this day.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out one attack near Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Yampolivka and in the direction of the settlement of Nove today. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne, the attack was repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Diliivka. Our defenders repelled six enemy assaults, and three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 29 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirve, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 24 attacks, and five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the area of Kostiantynopol.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy is attacking the positions of our troops in the direction of Novopol, one battle is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out two attacks in the direction of Stepove. Fighting continues to this day. Yasna Polyana, Blakitne and Novoivanivka were subjected to air strikes by KABs.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction, however, it launched air strikes on Burhunka and Vyrivka.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks today, and four battles are ongoing to this day. Also, the invaders' aviation carried out seven air strikes in this direction, dropping eight KABs in the process.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

There were no significant changes in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

