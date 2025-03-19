64 combat clashes at the front: the enemy is attacking in the Pokrovsky direction, fighting continues in the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried 29 times to push back the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fighting continues in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Toretsk and other directions, as well as an operation in the Kursk region.
Currently, the total number of combat clashes on the front is 64. In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 29 attempts to push back Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Dvorichna once. The battle continues to this day.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out one attack near Zagryzovo.
In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Yampolivka and in the direction of the settlement of Nove today. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne, the attack was repelled.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Diliivka. Our defenders repelled six enemy assaults, and three more attacks are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 29 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirve, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 24 attacks, and five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the area of Kostiantynopol.
In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy is attacking the positions of our troops in the direction of Novopol, one battle is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out two attacks in the direction of Stepove. Fighting continues to this day. Yasna Polyana, Blakitne and Novoivanivka were subjected to air strikes by KABs.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction, however, it launched air strikes on Burhunka and Vyrivka.
The operation in the Kursk region continues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks today, and four battles are ongoing to this day. Also, the invaders' aviation carried out seven air strikes in this direction, dropping eight KABs in the process.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
There were no significant changes in other directions, the General Staff summarized.
