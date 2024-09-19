6 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks over 24 hours

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 11 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings, a milk tank, a car shop and a company car, wounding 6 people, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Six people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

According to Prokudin, Zmiivka, Tyahynka, Kozatske, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Sadove, Bobrovyi Kut, Sukhyi Stavok, Odradokamianka, Kachkarivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 3 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a milk tank, a car shop and a company car.

