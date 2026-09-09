6 potato pancake recipes that everyone can make

Deruny are a simple potato dish that can be diversified with various fillings and additional ingredients. UNN has compiled the top 6 best recipes, among which there is an option to suit every taste.

Classic deruny

Ingredients:

potatoes - 1 kg;

onions - 2;

eggs - 2;

flour - 30 g;

garlic - 2 cloves;

salt - to taste;

ground black pepper - to taste;

oil - for frying.

Preparation:

Peel the potatoes and grate them. Add the grated onion and squeeze out the excess liquid.

Add the minced garlic, eggs, flour, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly.

Heat a frying pan with oil. Spoon the potato mixture into the pan, forming small pancakes.

Fry the deruny for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown.

Serve hot with sour cream.

Deruny with meat filling

Ingredients:

potatoes - 1 kg;

onion - 1 large;

eggs - 2;

flour - 4 tbsp.;

ground meat - 400 g;

salt - to taste;

pepper - to taste;

oil - for frying.

Preparation:

Peel the potatoes, grate them on a fine grater, and squeeze out the excess liquid.

Grate the onion on a fine grater as well.

Mix the potatoes and onion, then add the eggs, flour, salt, and pepper.

Prepare the ground meat in advance. Chicken can be used raw, while beef or pork is recommended to be fried beforehand until partially cooked.

Spoon the potato mixture onto a preheated frying pan. Place some ground meat in the center and cover it with another layer of potatoes.

Fry over medium heat for approximately 4 minutes on each side.

Place the finished deruny on a paper towel.

Deruny with cheese

Ingredients:

potatoes - 1 kg;

onion - 1;

eggs - 2;

flour - 50 g;

hard or semi-hard cheese - 100 g;

garlic - 2 cloves;

salt - to taste;

ground black pepper - to taste;

oil - for frying.

Preparation:

Squeeze the grated potatoes and onion to remove the excess liquid, leaving the starch.

Add the grated cheese, eggs, flour, minced garlic, salt, and pepper.

Mix all the ingredients.

Spoon the mixture into a preheated frying pan with oil.

Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side.

Deruny with mushrooms

Ingredients:

potatoes - 1 kg;

onions - 2;

eggs - 2;

flour - 100 g;

sour cream - 150 g;

champignons or seasonal mushrooms - 300 g;

salt - to taste;

ground black pepper - to taste;

oil - for frying.

Preparation:

Grate the potatoes and onions on a fine grater.

Add the flour, sour cream, salt, and pepper, and mix.

Add the eggs and mix well again.

Cut the mushrooms into small pieces and fry them.

Add the mushrooms to the potato mixture.

Fry the deruny in a preheated frying pan with oil on both sides until golden brown.

Serve with sour cream or yogurt sauce.

Liver deruny

Ingredients:

chicken liver - 300 g;

onion - 1;

carrot - 1;

potato - 1;

sour cream - 2 tbsp.;

egg - 1;

flour - 3 tbsp.;

salt - 1 tsp.;

black pepper - ½ tsp.;

dried garlic - ½ tsp.;

oil - for frying.

Preparation:

Finely chop the liver.

Add the chopped onion, grated carrot, and potato.

Add the egg, salt, pepper, and dried garlic.

Add the flour and sour cream, and mix.

Heat a frying pan with oil.

Spoon the mixture into the pan, forming deruny.

Fry on both sides until browned.

Deruny without flour or eggs

Ingredients:

potatoes - 700 g;

sunflower oil -60 ml;

butter - 15 g;

salt - 1 tsp.;

ground black pepper - to taste.

Preparation:

Peel the potatoes and grate them on a coarse grater.

Cover them with cold water and rinse several times until the water becomes almost clear.

Drain the potatoes in a colander and squeeze them thoroughly through a clean towel. The mixture should remain as dry as possible.

Add the salt and pepper immediately before frying.

Heat a wide frying pan, then add the oil and butter.

Add the potatoes in small portions and form thin deruny.

Fry over medium heat for 4-5 minutes on each side.

Place the finished deruny on a paper towel and serve hot with sour cream, yogurt sauce, or fresh herbs.

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