6 people killed in shelling in Donetsk region - RMA

Active fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar, but some people still remain in the town. Recently, 5 people aged 32 to 66 were killed by Russians there - today the bodies were found. Also today it became known that a 62-year-old man died in Pokrovsk the day before - Filashkin said.

He also noted that a person was wounded in Rubtsi of the Lyman community.

