6 mini-CHPs to be installed in Kyiv

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

6 mini-CHPs to be installed in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31789 views

The Kyiv City Council approved the concept of installing 6 mini-CHP plants with a capacity of 20-324 MW throughout the city to increase the sustainability and autonomy of Kyiv's energy supply for up to 300,000 residents during and after the war.

The Kyiv City Council has approved the concept of restoring Kyiv's energy system. It involves the creation of so-called mini-CHPs on the basis of modern gas turbines, gas piston plants, which will be distributed in Kyiv and brought closer to the consumer. This was reported by KCSA, UNN reports.

Details

This concept is expected to increase the sustainability, efficiency and autonomy of the capital's energy supply, which is critical both during and after the war.

The cost of implementing the concept in full is up to €1.2 billion, with a 12-15-year implementation period.

It is planned to build six new CHP plants with a capacity of 20 MW to 324 MW.

The announced turbines have higher efficiency than old boilers, can operate at partial capacity, adapting to energy demand, and can be brought up to full capacity very quickly - in two to five minutes. At the same time, they have lower heat losses, smaller size and weight, lower maintenance and repair costs, and lower emissions.

The first stage will provide uninterrupted heat supply to about 300,000 Kyiv residents by the end of the year.

Addendum Addendum

Deputy Mayor and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko told Kyiv24 that this is how the capital is preparing to survive the hard winter.

What the capital is preparing for is a really hard winter. We understand that the recent strikes on Ukraine's energy system by the enemy are causing restrictions in energy supply. We realize that Kyiv is not an island. We are also dependent on the unified energy system of Ukraine, and we will have the same restrictions. Accordingly, the capital is preparing to somehow at least minimize these restrictions

Bondarenko said.

According to him, there will be no special distribution - they will be placed on both the right and left banks of Kyiv in places where many people live. In particular, in residential areas.

"Mini-CHP" for 32 cities: a network of small and medium-sized cogeneration is being deployed in Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyKyivTechnologies
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

