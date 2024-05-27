6 mini-CHPs to be installed in Kyiv

The Kyiv City Council has approved the concept of restoring Kyiv's energy system. It involves the creation of so-called mini-CHPs on the basis of modern gas turbines, gas piston plants, which will be distributed in Kyiv and brought closer to the consumer. This was reported by KCSA, UNN reports.

Details

This concept is expected to increase the sustainability, efficiency and autonomy of the capital's energy supply, which is critical both during and after the war.

The cost of implementing the concept in full is up to €1.2 billion, with a 12-15-year implementation period.

It is planned to build six new CHP plants with a capacity of 20 MW to 324 MW.

The announced turbines have higher efficiency than old boilers, can operate at partial capacity, adapting to energy demand, and can be brought up to full capacity very quickly - in two to five minutes. At the same time, they have lower heat losses, smaller size and weight, lower maintenance and repair costs, and lower emissions.

The first stage will provide uninterrupted heat supply to about 300,000 Kyiv residents by the end of the year.

Deputy Mayor and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko told Kyiv24 that this is how the capital is preparing to survive the hard winter.

What the capital is preparing for is a really hard winter. We understand that the recent strikes on Ukraine's energy system by the enemy are causing restrictions in energy supply. We realize that Kyiv is not an island. We are also dependent on the unified energy system of Ukraine, and we will have the same restrictions. Accordingly, the capital is preparing to somehow at least minimize these restrictions Bondarenko said.

According to him, there will be no special distribution - they will be placed on both the right and left banks of Kyiv in places where many people live. In particular, in residential areas.

