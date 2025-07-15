6 FSB agents detained who hunted Ukrainian military and prepared terrorist attacks

Six FSB agents have been detained. They were recruited through pro-Russian Telegram channels to carry out terrorist attacks against servicemen of the Defense Forces in various regions of the country. The perpetrators planned explosions using improvised explosive devices. Attempts at attacks in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, and Rivne have been established. All suspects have been charged, and they face life imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service and the National Police prevented a series of terrorist attacks against the Defense Forces in various regions of Ukraine. As a result of comprehensive measures, six FSB agents were detained who were preparing to blow up Ukrainian defenders using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). All suspects were recruited by Russian special services through Telegram channels looking for "easy" earnings. - the post says.

Thus, in Kyiv, two members of a sabotage and reconnaissance group were detained who, on the orders of the FSB, tried to plant explosives near one of the military units in the region. The perpetrators turned out to be two drug-addicted local residents, and their actions were coordinated by an inmate from a pre-trial detention center, who set fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces car a year ago. The inmate also involved his cellmate in "cooperation," with whom he found two accomplices at large.

In Vinnytsia, an agent of the Russian Federation was caught "red-handed" while planting explosives near an apartment building where military families lived. The detainee turned out to be a 19-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region, whom the curator "sent" to Vinnytsia after recruitment, where an IED for detonation was stored in a cache.

In Dnipro, a couple of Russian agents were detained who tried to blow up a local Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier. To do this, they lured the soldier "on a date" allegedly with the sister of a Ukrainian defender fighting on the front line. Before the "meeting," the girl allegedly asked to pick up her "brother's" belongings from an acquaintance. In fact, it was the suspect who handed the serviceman a bag with explosives. Immediately after handing over the "package," the occupiers tried to remotely detonate the IED, but law enforcement officers neutralized the explosives in advance and detained the agent couple.

In Rivne, another terrorist was detained who, on the orders of the Russian Federation, was supposed to blow up the car of one of the servicemen of the Defense Forces. To do this, he planted an IED in the interior of the service car and installed a hidden camera nearby, with the help of which the occupiers hoped to track the arrival of the military at the planned terrorist attack site to eliminate him.

"Currently, the suspects have been notified of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law), Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed by an organized group under martial law), Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 (attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons), Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives committed by an organized group). The perpetrators face life imprisonment with confiscation of property," the SBU adds.

Scheme worth UAH 200,000 per month: drug trafficking organizers to Kyiv pre-trial detention center exposed