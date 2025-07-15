6 FSB agents detained who hunted Ukrainian military and prepared terrorist attacks

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5074 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 24494 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 20518 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 34198 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 31958 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 75647 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 66084 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 93492 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75372 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55810 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding PutinJuly 15, 03:14 AM • 12855 views
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 19396 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 27228 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearance07:15 AM • 10193 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 30657 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5074 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 24494 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 34198 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 75647 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 77703 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 30879 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 62261 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 65828 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 61336 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 146762 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

6 FSB agents detained who hunted Ukrainian military and prepared terrorist attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2306 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained six FSB agents who planned terrorist attacks against servicemen in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, and Rivne. The perpetrators were recruited through Telegram channels and used improvised explosive devices.

6 FSB agents detained who hunted Ukrainian military and prepared terrorist attacks

Six FSB agents have been detained. They were recruited through pro-Russian Telegram channels to carry out terrorist attacks against servicemen of the Defense Forces in various regions of the country. The perpetrators planned explosions using improvised explosive devices. Attempts at attacks in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, and Rivne have been established. All suspects have been charged, and they face life imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service and the National Police prevented a series of terrorist attacks against the Defense Forces in various regions of Ukraine. As a result of comprehensive measures, six FSB agents were detained who were preparing to blow up Ukrainian defenders using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). All suspects were recruited by Russian special services through Telegram channels looking for "easy" earnings.

- the post says.

Thus, in Kyiv, two members of a sabotage and reconnaissance group were detained who, on the orders of the FSB, tried to plant explosives near one of the military units in the region. The perpetrators turned out to be two drug-addicted local residents, and their actions were coordinated by an inmate from a pre-trial detention center, who set fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces car a year ago. The inmate also involved his cellmate in "cooperation," with whom he found two accomplices at large.

In Vinnytsia, an agent of the Russian Federation was caught "red-handed" while planting explosives near an apartment building where military families lived. The detainee turned out to be a 19-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region, whom the curator "sent" to Vinnytsia after recruitment, where an IED for detonation was stored in a cache.

In Dnipro, a couple of Russian agents were detained who tried to blow up a local Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier. To do this, they lured the soldier "on a date" allegedly with the sister of a Ukrainian defender fighting on the front line. Before the "meeting," the girl allegedly asked to pick up her "brother's" belongings from an acquaintance. In fact, it was the suspect who handed the serviceman a bag with explosives. Immediately after handing over the "package," the occupiers tried to remotely detonate the IED, but law enforcement officers neutralized the explosives in advance and detained the agent couple.

In Rivne, another terrorist was detained who, on the orders of the Russian Federation, was supposed to blow up the car of one of the servicemen of the Defense Forces. To do this, he planted an IED in the interior of the service car and installed a hidden camera nearby, with the help of which the occupiers hoped to track the arrival of the military at the planned terrorist attack site to eliminate him.

"Currently, the suspects have been notified of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law), Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed by an organized group under martial law), Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 (attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons), Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives committed by an organized group). The perpetrators face life imprisonment with confiscation of property," the SBU adds.

Scheme worth UAH 200,000 per month: drug trafficking organizers to Kyiv pre-trial detention center exposed15.07.25, 14:23 • 2682 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Rivne
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9