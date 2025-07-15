Scheme worth UAH 200,000 per month: drug trafficking organizers to Kyiv pre-trial detention center exposed

In the drug trafficking organization, a number of individuals from the pre-trial detention center and at large ensured the purchase of diphenhydramine, methadone, the formation of packages, and their delivery to the pre-trial detention center.

Accusations have been sent to court against the organizers of drug trafficking, which was sold in the capital's pre-trial detention center.

Pre-trial investigation established:

A 26-year-old detainee of the pre-trial detention center is involved in organizing drug trafficking to the capital's pre-trial detention center. He was in collusion with his younger brother, who is also held in the pre-trial detention center. Two of their accomplices from among those at large ensured a number of tasks for the scheme to work:

purchase of diphenhydramine, alpha-PVP, and methadone;

package formation;

sending to the pre-trial detention center by mail;

subsequent sale among detainees.

Monthly, the illegal scheme brought in about UAH 200,000. - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

During searches in cells, at the places of residence of the defendants in Kyiv and Kyiv region, mobile phones, bank cards, evidence of accounting, and draft records were seized.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against the members of the group for illegal transfer, storage, and sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, as well as illegal transportation or sale of potent medicinal products.

Pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Art. 307 and Part 3 of Art. 321 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was conducted by the DSR of the National Police of Ukraine.

