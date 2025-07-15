$41.840.05
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:57 AM • 10180 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 6548 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 16345 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 22427 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 60555 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 62130 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 89288 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 74513 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55297 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 43743 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Scheme worth UAH 200,000 per month: drug trafficking organizers to Kyiv pre-trial detention center exposed

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The indictment against the organizers of drug trafficking to the Kyiv pre-trial detention center has been sent to court. The scheme, which brought in UAH 200,000 monthly, operated with the participation of detainees of the pre-trial detention center and accomplices at large, who ensured the purchase and transfer of drugs.

Scheme worth UAH 200,000 per month: drug trafficking organizers to Kyiv pre-trial detention center exposed

In the drug trafficking organization, a number of individuals from the pre-trial detention center and at large ensured the purchase of diphenhydramine, methadone, the formation of packages, and their delivery to the pre-trial detention center.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Accusations have been sent to court against the organizers of drug trafficking, which was sold in the capital's pre-trial detention center.

Pre-trial investigation established:

  1. A 26-year-old detainee of the pre-trial detention center is involved in organizing drug trafficking to the capital's pre-trial detention center.
    1. He was in collusion with his younger brother, who is also held in the pre-trial detention center.
      1. Two of their accomplices from among those at large ensured a number of tasks for the scheme to work:
        • purchase of diphenhydramine, alpha-PVP, and methadone;
          • package formation;
            • sending to the pre-trial detention center by mail;
              • subsequent sale among detainees.

                Monthly, the illegal scheme brought in about UAH 200,000.

                - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

                During searches in cells, at the places of residence of the defendants in Kyiv and Kyiv region, mobile phones, bank cards, evidence of accounting, and draft records were seized.

                Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against the members of the group for illegal transfer, storage, and sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, as well as illegal transportation or sale of potent medicinal products.

                Pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Art. 307 and Part 3 of Art. 321 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was conducted by the DSR of the National Police of Ukraine.

                Recall

                The police exposed an organized group whose members manufactured and supplied psychotropic substances alpha-PVP, amphetamine, and mephedrone in 15 regions of the state.

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                Crimes and emergencies
                National Police of Ukraine
                Ukraine
                Kyiv
