On the night of May 5, a hostile attack in Kharkiv resulted in a total of 6 civilians, including three women, two men and an 8-year-old girl. One of the victims (a 40-year-old man) sustained an explosive injury, and the other five were victims of an acute stress reaction.

All victims were reportedly provided with appropriate medical care.

Prosecutors and police investigators are actively working to document this war crime and collect evidence of its commission by representatives of the russian armed forces.

Last night, the terrorist country struck a private residential sector in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. Unfortunately, a fire broke out. At least eight residential buildings were damaged, as well as outbuildings, garages, and cars.

