russia shells Kharkiv's private sector: fires break out; 5 people are injured, including a child

The russian federation shelled the private sector of Kharkiv. The drone damaged residential buildings and structures, causing fires at two addresses. Five people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Tonight the terrorist country shelled the private sector of Kharkiv. An enemy drone struck residential buildings and other outbuildings, causing significant damage.

Unfortunately, this attack resulted in fires at two addresses. The fire engulfed outbuildings, a garage, and a car, destroying over 200 square meters of private property.

The shelling injured five people, including one child.

