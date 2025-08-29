56 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 56. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders continue to strike at border settlements. The settlements of Chornozem, Hremyach of Chernihiv region; Sytne, Tovstodubove, Korenyok, Bila Bereza, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Zarichne of Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery fire. The enemy also launched an air strike in the area of Krenidivka. - the report says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 101 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, enemy units carried out four attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of Hlyboke and towards Fyholivka, Kutkivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units four times towards Kupiansk, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked 17 times in the areas of Karpivka, Kolodiazi and towards Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka. Seven combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance twice near Hryhorivka and Pereizne - all enemy attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Vasiukivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and in the direction of the settlements of Kleban Byk, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka. Two of the six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times in the areas of Mayak, Zapovidne, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and in the directions of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka. Battles are ongoing in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Voskresenka and towards Filiia, Oleksandrad.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded. The settlement of Bilohiria was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried twice unsuccessfully to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Nesterianka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault. Enemy aircraft struck in the areas of Lvove and Olhivka.

