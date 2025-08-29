$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
12:17 PM • 6554 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
08:48 AM • 12810 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
August 29, 06:38 AM • 29916 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM • 28558 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 43617 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66285 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 62239 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 145569 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 71644 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Syrskyi: discussed the military component of security guarantees with the "coalition of the willing", practical solutions developed

Kyiv • UNN

Deputy Minister of Defense Syrskyi discussed mechanisms of military-security guarantees with the commanders-in-chief of the "Coalition of the Willing" member countries. The developed solutions are intended to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and Europe.

Syrskyi: discussed the military component of security guarantees with the "coalition of the willing", practical solutions developed

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his participation in a video conference with the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of the "Coalition of the Willing" member countries, where they discussed the formation of concrete solutions to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine. Syrskyi announced this on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, the key topic was the development of a clear and coordinated military-security mechanism that could become a guarantee for future agreements at the diplomatic level. Together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, they discussed the contribution and forms of participation of coalition representatives in the implementation of international security guarantees.

Together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, we discussed with partners the contribution and forms of participation of representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries in the future format of implementing international security guarantees for Ukraine.

- Syrskyi reported.

Syrskyi emphasized that the developed practical solutions, supported by mechanisms of political and diplomatic support from partners, are capable of ensuring a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. At the same time, he stressed that a strong Ukrainian army, equipped with modern weapons and equipment, remains the basis of national security.

