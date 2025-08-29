Syrskyi: discussed the military component of security guarantees with the "coalition of the willing", practical solutions developed

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his participation in a video conference with the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of the "Coalition of the Willing" member countries, where they discussed the formation of concrete solutions to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine. Syrskyi announced this on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, the key topic was the development of a clear and coordinated military-security mechanism that could become a guarantee for future agreements at the diplomatic level. Together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, they discussed the contribution and forms of participation of coalition representatives in the implementation of international security guarantees.

Together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, we discussed with partners the contribution and forms of participation of representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries in the future format of implementing international security guarantees for Ukraine.

- Syrskyi reported.

Syrskyi emphasized that the developed practical solutions, supported by mechanisms of political and diplomatic support from partners, are capable of ensuring a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. At the same time, he stressed that a strong Ukrainian army, equipped with modern weapons and equipment, remains the basis of national security.

