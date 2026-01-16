53 out of 76 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones overnight, 53 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 16 (from 18:00 on January 15), the enemy attacked with 76 Shahed-type (including jet), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 53 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense. 19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

