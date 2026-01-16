53 out of 76 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

$43.180.08
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 12029 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 23483 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 29596 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 64341 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 75174 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 38684 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34682 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53799 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 43005 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White HouseJanuary 15, 09:26 PM • 4200 views
US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support TehranJanuary 16, 12:11 AM • 4724 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on IranJanuary 16, 12:25 AM • 9164 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 7352 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 3154 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 17810 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 50272 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 64341 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 75174 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 63538 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 12209 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 24775 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 46350 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 79998 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 70800 views
53 out of 76 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

On the night of January 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 attack UAVs of various types. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down or suppressed 53 enemy drones, with 19 drones hitting their targets.

53 out of 76 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones overnight, 53 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 16 (from 18:00 on January 15), the enemy attacked with 76 Shahed-type (including jet), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 53 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense. 19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 1616.01.26, 06:55 • 7424 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Donetsk