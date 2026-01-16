Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16
Kyiv • UNN
As of January 16, 2026, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1370 occupiers in one day, with total Russian losses exceeding 1,224,000 people. Also, 48 artillery systems and 527 UAVs were destroyed.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces. As of the morning of January 16, 2026, the total number of enemy personnel eliminated exceeded 1,224,000. This was reported by UNN.
Details
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized another 1,370 invaders. Of particular note is the high number of destroyed artillery – in 24 hours, the enemy lost 48 artillery systems.
Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.01.26 are approximately:
- personnel - about 1,224,460 (+1,370) people;
- tanks - 11,563 (+6) units;
- artillery systems - 36,230 (+48) units;
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 107,884 (+527) units;
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 74,486 (+180) units;
- armored combat vehicles - 23,908 (+4) units;
- MLRS - 1,614 (+3) units;
- special equipment - 4,044 (+2) units.
Situation in the air and at sea
The figures for aviation losses (434 aircraft and 347 helicopters) and naval losses (28 ships/boats and 2 submarines) remained unchanged over the past day. At the same time, enemy drone activity remains extremely high: 527 drones of various types were shot down in 24 hours.
Loss data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities in eastern and southern Ukraine remains high.
