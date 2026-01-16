Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 15, 10:04 PM • 6592 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 18633 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 26010 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 59108 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37624 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34075 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53075 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42499 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44743 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Popular news
OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - SybihaJanuary 15, 07:21 PM • 3450 views
Ukraine convenes Energy Ramstein to receive additional aidJanuary 15, 07:29 PM • 2606 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 6540 views
Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear supportVideoJanuary 15, 08:52 PM • 3478 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on Iran12:25 AM • 3690 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 15039 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 47587 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 70784 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 61392 views
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10839 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 23499 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 45175 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78894 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69809 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

As of January 16, 2026, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1370 occupiers in one day, with total Russian losses exceeding 1,224,000 people. Also, 48 artillery systems and 527 UAVs were destroyed.

Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces. As of the morning of January 16, 2026, the total number of enemy personnel eliminated exceeded 1,224,000. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized another 1,370 invaders. Of particular note is the high number of destroyed artillery – in 24 hours, the enemy lost 48 artillery systems.

Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details11.01.26, 15:53 • 41664 views

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.01.26 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1,224,460 (+1,370) people;
    • tanks - 11,563 (+6) units;
      • artillery systems - 36,230 (+48) units;
        • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 107,884 (+527) units;
          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 74,486 (+180) units;
            • armored combat vehicles - 23,908 (+4) units;
              • MLRS - 1,614 (+3) units;
                • special equipment - 4,044 (+2) units.

                  Situation in the air and at sea

                  The figures for aviation losses (434 aircraft and 347 helicopters) and naval losses (28 ships/boats and 2 submarines) remained unchanged over the past day. At the same time, enemy drone activity remains extremely high: 527 drones of various types were shot down in 24 hours.

                  Loss data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities in eastern and southern Ukraine remains high. 

                  General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories13.01.26, 10:22 • 35995 views

                  Stepan Haftko

                  War in Ukraine
                  Technology
                  Martial law
                  War in Ukraine
                  Skirmishes
                  General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                  Ukraine