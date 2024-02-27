50 billion euros: European Parliament approves new aid to Ukraine

Today, February 27, the European Parliament voted to allocate new aid to Ukraine for 50 billion euros. This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Rickard Jozwiak, UNN reports.

The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine (536 in favor, 40 against, 39 abstentions) - wrote Yozvyak on social media.

Earlier, the relevant committees of the European Parliament supported the decision to create a multi-year financial assistance program for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros.