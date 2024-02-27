50 billion euros: European Parliament approves new aid to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27655 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 100112 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65337 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 263266 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225900 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188831 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229277 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251181 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157150 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372047 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36822 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 99962 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 263096 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 208398 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225795 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18456 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26753 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26821 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63024 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70268 views
50 billion euros: European Parliament approves new aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39856 views

The European Parliament approves a new €50 billion aid package for Ukraine.

50 billion euros: European Parliament approves new aid to Ukraine

Today, February 27, the European Parliament voted to allocate new aid to Ukraine for 50 billion euros. This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Rickard Jozwiak, UNN reports.

The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine (536 in favor, 40 against, 39 abstentions)

- wrote Yozvyak on social media.

Earlier, the relevant committees of the European Parliament supported the decision to create a multi-year financial assistance program for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14