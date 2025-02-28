5 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack

The day before, Russian troops launched 20 drones on the outskirts of Kharkiv, attacking a power plant, a residential area, and a civilian enterprise, most of which were shot down. Balakliya was also attacked by enemy drones. Five people were injured in the evening attack by Russian Federation. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram, UNN reports.

20:00-21:00, Russians used at least 20 UAVs in the suburbs of Kharkiv, 17 were shot down by air defense. A power system facility, a residential area and a civilian enterprise were hit. A woman and a man were injured. About 20 residential buildings were damaged - broken windows, damaged glass, roofs and facades - Syniehubov wrote.

The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

At 21:57, according to him, the enemy attacked the town of Balakliya in Izium district. "A house with 8 apartments was partially destroyed as a result of a Shahed UAV falling down. Two men and one woman were injured," he said.

Also in the evening, at 22:18, a summer kitchen and an outbuilding burned down in the village of Vyshneva, Izium district, as a result of shelling.

In addition, over the past day, Russians attacked three more districts in Kharkiv region.

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets