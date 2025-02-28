107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Russia launched 208 drones across Ukraine overnight, destroying 107 drones in 13 regions, while another 97 enemy drones failed to reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday, UNN reports.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of February 28, the enemy attacked with 208 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, 107 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. 97 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The attack reportedly affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.