470 hectares of coniferous forest burned in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59385 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146271 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150667 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246874 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173350 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164751 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61868 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100347 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42490 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35393 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223009 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59377 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35393 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42490 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112204 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113146 views
470 hectares of coniferous forest burned in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17155 views

470 hectares of coniferous forest burned in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling near the town of Lyman, and rescuers spent more than 10 hours extinguishing the fires.

In the Donetsk region, 470 hectares of coniferous forest burned in the outskirts of the town of Lyman due to shelling by Russian troops. Rescuers fought the fire for more than 10 hours. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details 

According to the State Emergency Service, the day before, Russians struck on the outskirts of the town of Lyman, which resulted in five pine forest fires.

Rescuers in Donetsk Oblast fought the fire for more than 10 hours. The fire was extinguished over a total area of 470 hectares.

No information on deaths or injuries was reported to the rescuers, the SES added. 

Russians attacked 6 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: no casualties reported08.05.24, 11:46 • 16003 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine

