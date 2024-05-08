470 hectares of coniferous forest burned in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

In the Donetsk region, 470 hectares of coniferous forest burned in the outskirts of the town of Lyman due to shelling by Russian troops. Rescuers fought the fire for more than 10 hours. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the day before, Russians struck on the outskirts of the town of Lyman, which resulted in five pine forest fires.

Rescuers in Donetsk Oblast fought the fire for more than 10 hours. The fire was extinguished over a total area of 470 hectares.

No information on deaths or injuries was reported to the rescuers, the SES added.

