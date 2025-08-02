45 out of 53 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, including all 8 jet-powered ones

Russia launched 53 drones at Ukraine overnight, including 8 high-speed (jet) ones; 45 of them were neutralized, including all 8 jet drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 2, the enemy attacked with 53 aerial assault means: 45 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 8 high-speed (jet) UAVs from Bryansk region, Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 45 air targets: 8 jet drones and 37 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Eight UAVs hit 5 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 2 locations," the report says.

