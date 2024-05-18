44 russian armed forces shelled communities in Sumy region in one day

Communities in Sumy region were shelled 44 times in one day by russian federation. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

In Sumy region, 44 shelling incidents were recorded in one day, with 183 explosions. The communities of Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalygin and Seredyno-Budsk came under fire.

Situation with regard to communities:

Bilopilska: the occupants fired from mortars (4 explosions). They also dropped explosive devices of the VOG type from UAVs (10 explosions), fired from AGS (14 explosions) and LPG (6 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: subjected to mortar attacks (12 explosions), shelling from cannon artillery (18 explosions), and automatic grenade launchers (10 explosions)

Seredyna-Budska: The enemy dropped 21 mines on the territory of the community and conducted an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion), shelling with cannon artillery (2 explosions), and a kamikaze drone strike (1 explosion).

Shalyhinska: small arms fire was registered.

Krasnopilska: the enemy army attacked with FPV kamikaze drones (4 explosions) and mortar attacks (8 explosions).

Esmanska: there were mortar attacks (17 explosions).

Miropilska: the enemy launched 8 NAR missiles (8 explosions) and a kamikaze drone strike (3 explosions).

Novoslobidske: terrorist forces used mortars (4 explosions) and artillery (15 explosions).

Yunakivska: shelling from cannon artillery (6 explosions) and mortars (19 explosions).

Khotynske: came under mortar attack (3 explosions).

Enemy shelled 9 border districts in Sumy region with artillery and mortars