44 russian armed forces shelled communities in Sumy region in one day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59385 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103160 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146271 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150667 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246874 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173350 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164751 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223923 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61868 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100348 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42496 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35414 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223923 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223009 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59385 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35414 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42496 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112205 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113147 views
Actual
44 russian armed forces shelled communities in Sumy region in one day

44 russian armed forces shelled communities in Sumy region in one day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24902 views

In one day, the communities of Sumy region were subjected to 44 attacks by the russian federation, which resulted in 183 explosions in different places.

Communities in Sumy region were shelled 44 times in one day by russian federation. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

In Sumy region, 44 shelling incidents were recorded in one day, with 183 explosions. The communities of Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalygin and Seredyno-Budsk came under fire.

Situation with regard to communities:

Bilopilska: the occupants fired from mortars (4 explosions). They also dropped explosive devices of the VOG type from UAVs (10 explosions), fired from AGS (14 explosions) and LPG (6 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: subjected to mortar attacks (12 explosions), shelling from cannon artillery (18 explosions), and automatic grenade launchers (10 explosions)

Seredyna-Budska: The enemy dropped 21 mines on the territory of the community and conducted an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion), shelling with cannon artillery (2 explosions), and a kamikaze drone strike (1 explosion).

Shalyhinska: small arms fire was registered.

Krasnopilska: the enemy army attacked with FPV kamikaze drones (4 explosions) and mortar attacks (8 explosions).

Esmanska: there were mortar attacks (17 explosions).

Miropilska: the enemy launched 8 NAR missiles (8 explosions) and a kamikaze drone strike (3 explosions).

Novoslobidske: terrorist forces used mortars (4 explosions) and artillery (15 explosions).

Yunakivska: shelling from cannon artillery (6 explosions) and mortars (19 explosions).

Khotynske: came under mortar attack (3 explosions).

Enemy shelled 9 border districts in Sumy region with artillery and mortars17.05.24, 10:36 • 19520 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising