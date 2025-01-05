ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
40% of National Guard recruits are recruited through recruitment, 60% - through mobilization

40% of National Guard recruits are recruited through recruitment, 60% - through mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

40% of National Guard recruits join through recruitment, and 60% through mobilization. The National Guard offers about 400 different military specialties and has increased the basic training period to 54 days.

The spokesman for the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, told how effective the recruitment system is compared to the traditional conscription system. He spoke about this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

As for recruiting, we have come to this, among other things, because of the war, and not only our units are resorting to recruiting. If we analyze the experience of the United States, despite the fairly good provision and approach to military service in general, recruitment campaigns for the army and the National Guard are conducted constantly in the United States. And we are now focusing primarily on giving all our potential recruits a tool to understand and discover what specialties are available. Generally speaking, when people talk about mobilization and the army, they think that it is, for example, infantry, assault units

- The spokesman said. 

According to him, this is, of course, the main force, but in this context, the military has disclosed about 400 specialties through job search platforms, through its own recruiting services, so that people understand what other positions are available.

“For example, speaking about some analytical specialties, whether it is an operator of unmanned systems, or drivers, or people who repair armored vehicles, or doctors,” Muzychuk added.

He stated that mobilization is the main resource for a country at war, but in some months we conducted statistics and the ratio reached about 40 to 60, meaning that 40 percent of all recruits are recruited, while 60 percent are mobilized.

This is the main element that makes it possible for a country at war to talk about manning. But at the same time, we see that thanks to recruitment, we have our recognizable brigades, people can go through the app, the website, look and read about a specialty,” the spokesman said.

He also added that the National Guard has now extended the period of training in training centers.

No commander wants to go into battle with an unprepared fighter. And this is starting from the sergeant who brings people to the position, starting from the brigade or battalion commander. Now our basic training is 54 days. Then they undergo additional training in their brigades

- said the spokesman.

Recall

The relevant parliamentary committee has already begun considering a new draft law on mobilization. 

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
united-statesUnited States

